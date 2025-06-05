iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,104 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

IHRT stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,441,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,418,494.58. This represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,617,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 300,725 shares of company stock worth $424,039 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

