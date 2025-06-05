InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in InMode were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in InMode by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 6,128.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $931.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). InMode had a net margin of 45.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

