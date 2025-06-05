Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) by 553.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inotiv by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 133,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Price Performance

Shares of NOTV opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inotiv from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

