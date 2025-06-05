Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Sells 31,640 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. This represents a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 2nd, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $305.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.70 and a beta of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.25 and a 1 year high of $308.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.16.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $61,160,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

