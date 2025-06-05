Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,625. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,754,672,000 after purchasing an additional 659,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Amphenol by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

