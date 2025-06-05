Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CFO Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $45,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,852,009.08. The trade was a 44.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Truett Tate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Friday, May 16th, Michael Truett Tate sold 9,107 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $825,731.69.

Astera Labs Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -55.04, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,991,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.