Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CFO Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $45,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,852,009.08. The trade was a 44.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Michael Truett Tate also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Michael Truett Tate sold 9,107 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $825,731.69.
Astera Labs Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -55.04, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,991,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
