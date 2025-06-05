Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CFO Sells $9,737,666.60 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,877.35. The trade was a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AZO opened at $3,717.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,750.53 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,697.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,479.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,054.52.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $471,629,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $442,530,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

