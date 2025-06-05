Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells 164,443 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at $153,137,894.58. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,830,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 27.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

