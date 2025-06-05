Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $10,734,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,756 shares in the company, valued at $65,979,406.80. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Carvana Stock Up 1.6%
Carvana stock opened at $345.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.08 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $347.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.20.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
