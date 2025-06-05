Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $10,734,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,756 shares in the company, valued at $65,979,406.80. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Up 1.6%

Carvana stock opened at $345.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.08 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $347.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

