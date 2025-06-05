Instrumental Wealth LLC Buys 768 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,679,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,165,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $156,483,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,627,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average of $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

