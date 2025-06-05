Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,329 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.23% of Inter & Co, Inc. worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTR. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 742,769 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 957,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 875,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 61,219 shares in the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTR opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

