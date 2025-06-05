IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.96. IRIDEX shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 24,675 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRIX

IRIDEX Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Beverly A. Huss purchased 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,019.58. The trade was a 38.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,899 shares of company stock valued at $48,903. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 3.09% of IRIDEX worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.