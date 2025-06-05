iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $77.83 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $700.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

