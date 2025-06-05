iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

