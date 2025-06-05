iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 808,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,359,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 450,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 395,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

