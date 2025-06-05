J Michael Gearon, Jr. Sells 249,700 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 249,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $6,102,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,090,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,863,037.96. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Grindr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRND opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Grindr Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Grindr by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Grindr during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Grindr by 172.8% during the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,806 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Grindr during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Grindr by 2.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

