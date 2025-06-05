J Michael Gearon, Jr. Sells 250,300 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 250,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $6,089,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,268,233.47. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Grindr Trading Down 1.8%
GRND opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Grindr Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Equities analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GRND shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.
