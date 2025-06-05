JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.38.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $491.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.85 and its 200 day moving average is $386.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

