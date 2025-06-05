Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,422.61 ($19.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,552 ($21.03). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,542 ($20.90), with a volume of 110,913 shares traded.
Keller Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,452.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,422.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61.
Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.76) EPS for the quarter. Keller Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts expect that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David Burke sold 33,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,408 ($19.08), for a total value of £475,523.84 ($644,428.57). Also, insider Kerry Porritt sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,396 ($18.92), for a total value of £192,033.76 ($260,243.61). Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.
About Keller Group
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keller Group
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.