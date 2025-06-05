Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,422.61 ($19.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,552 ($21.03). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,542 ($20.90), with a volume of 110,913 shares traded.

Keller Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,452.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,422.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61.

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.76) EPS for the quarter. Keller Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts expect that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Keller Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 31st that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David Burke sold 33,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,408 ($19.08), for a total value of £475,523.84 ($644,428.57). Also, insider Kerry Porritt sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,396 ($18.92), for a total value of £192,033.76 ($260,243.61). Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

