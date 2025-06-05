Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kenon were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 425,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kenon by 1,139.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kenon by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kenon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEN opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $4.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

