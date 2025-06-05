Kevin Howell Sells 50,000 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $156.93 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $162.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in NRG Energy by 3,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.