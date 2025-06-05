KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Chairman George R. Roberts Sells 1,190,094 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

