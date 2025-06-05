Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Live Group worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLYVA. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,268,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,428,000 after buying an additional 596,648 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 2,346.0% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 586,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 236,477 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 279,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,285,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $9,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,170.76. This trade represents a 51.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 2.0%

LLYVA opened at $74.22 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 274.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22).

Liberty Live Group Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.