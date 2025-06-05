Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,398.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 749,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,661,000 after acquiring an additional 699,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

