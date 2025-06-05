LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Up 21.1% in May

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 8,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,535,840.25. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LKQ by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

