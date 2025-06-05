LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $295,982,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 805,637 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $153,946,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $376.23 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $390.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.22 and a 200-day moving average of $340.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.50.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

