LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,077 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 70,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 16,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.50.

LPL Financial Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $376.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $390.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.