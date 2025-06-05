Luc Walter Sells 286,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luc Walter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 25th, Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of Amphenol stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00.

Shares of APH opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

