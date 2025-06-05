Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $335.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.10.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

