Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 249,765 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 499.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,117 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,808,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 3,041,058 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,371,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares in the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 6,171,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 526,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 3.3%

GOSS opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $286.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

