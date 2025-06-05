Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,640 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,003,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,608 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

