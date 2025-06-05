Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Franklin Covey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 509.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 20,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

FC opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

