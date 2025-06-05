Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ESOA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Energy Services of America in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Energy Services of America stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

