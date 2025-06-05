Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 9,024 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,921.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641.28. This represents a 34.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

BWFG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

