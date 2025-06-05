Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

