Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,668,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RCMT shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $84.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

