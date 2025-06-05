Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 10,989 Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Olympic Steel by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.