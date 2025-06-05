Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 6,103 TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,857,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,009,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $165,816,000. Finally, Vennlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,651,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

