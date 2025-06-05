Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 7,030 Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,030 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2,934.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 169,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 119,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,389,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 432,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WLDN opened at $56.83 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $83,804.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 422,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,773,279.16. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,942.88. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

