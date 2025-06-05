Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.