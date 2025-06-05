Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,596,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,705,000 after buying an additional 146,702 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,237,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,141,000 after buying an additional 120,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. Wall Street Zen raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.26 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

