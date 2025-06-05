Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 314.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,625 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Playtika were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 756.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,849 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Playtika by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 449,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 131,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Playtika by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $1,828,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,510,511 shares in the company, valued at $937,699,401.70. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 739,922 shares of company stock worth $3,548,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Playtika’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

