Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 341,493 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,533,000 after purchasing an additional 236,118 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,000,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,246,000 after purchasing an additional 236,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,369,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $218.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.55. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

