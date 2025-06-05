Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $328,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AES by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,514 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,089,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

AES Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AES opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.