Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $355,000 Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ennis were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 133,036 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ennis

In other news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $95,026.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,238.06. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,873 shares of company stock worth $357,330. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on EBF

Ennis Price Performance

Ennis stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $481.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.46. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Ennis Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.