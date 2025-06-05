Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,556,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,778,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 847,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,444,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 664,806 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.