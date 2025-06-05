Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $277,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,262,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,245,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 434,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

