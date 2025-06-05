Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $300,000 in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vestis by 548.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vestis by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Price Performance

VSTS stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $830.23 million, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 377,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,222,161.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,380,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,261,150.89. This trade represents a 2.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Seward bought 10,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,270.26. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 880,675 shares of company stock worth $5,271,632. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSTS

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.