Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $313,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,681,000 after buying an additional 5,984,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,929,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 468.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,394,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,559 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,942,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAT

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.