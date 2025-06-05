Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $314,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ODP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ODP by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

